Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
104 S. Main St
La Fontaine, IN
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
McDonald Funeral Home
104 S. Main St.
La Fontaine, IN
Evelyn Ann Owen-Wargo Obituary
Evelyn Ann Owen-Wargo, 81, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home, Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She was born August 29, 1938 in La Fontaine, IN to Charles and Inez (Sirk) Hall. Evelyn retired in 1996 from Gary Wirt High School, after teaching for over 30 years.

Evelyn is survived by her husband of over 20 years, Bruce W. Wargo; children, Brad (Joni) Owen, Cathy (Ken Gagne) Owen, and Dennis Wargo; grandson, Bradley Owen; sister, Esther (Ray) Terrel; sister-in-law, Alice Hall; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Joseph, Willeta (Ernie), Dale (Mary), Art, and, Earl Hall.

Visitation will be Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM CST at Moeller Funeral Home 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service beginning at 2:00 PM CST. Prior to burial at Mount Etna Cemetery, a Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 5th from 3:00-7:00 PM EST at McDonald Funeral Home 104 S. Main St., La Fontaine with a Funeral Service on Wednesday, November 6th at 11:00 AM EST.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 1, 2019
