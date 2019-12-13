Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Baptist Church
2457 Massachusetts St.
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Baptist Church
2457 Massachusetts St.
Evelyn DeLoney Obituary
Evelyn (Hubbard) DeLoney of Gary, Indiana passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at home after a lengthy illness. Her (caregiver) Ms. Chela'S Bravo, took excellent care of her. Evelyn graduated from Roosevelt High School (Class of 1959).Evelyn worked for the Gary Community School Corporation, retiring with 44 years of service, various positions of, Teacher, Counselor, Assistant Principal and Principal. She is survived by her husband, Robert L. DeLoney, son Derrick (Aliya) DeLoney, two grandchildren, Jordan and Derrick, Jr. all of Atlanta, GA; 3 brothers Hosea Hubbard Jr., Donald Hubbard of Gary, IN, William (Joyce) Hubbard of Indianapolis, IN; 3 sisters Juanita (Victor) Grimes, Dolores Gunn of Gary, IN, Marie (James) Johnson of Fairfield, OH and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 9 to 11:00 a.m.; funeral service immediately follows at 11:00a.m. St. John Baptist Church, 2457 Massachusetts St. Rev. Regan Robinson, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
