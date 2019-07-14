Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home - Gary
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Dowdell Reed

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Evelyn Dowdell Reed Obituary
Age 70, of Gary, IN passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was born in the Kyusha province of Japan on August 10, 1948. Evelyn graduated from Roosevelt High School, Class of 1968. Evelyn worked at Ball Glass Company and retired after 33 years. She is preceded in death by her father, Ethues Dowdell and mother, Yuriko Dowdell. She leaves to cherish her memory: daughter, Danielle Reed of Woodbridge, Virginia; Fred (Levette) Reed of Chicago, Illinois and Erin Woods of Gary, Indiana, grandsons, Ahmir and Jaden and granddaughter, Aimi; and a wealth of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at Smith Bizzell Warner, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 2 p.m. Reception will be held at First Church of God, 134 East 43rd Avenue, Gary, IN at 3:30 p.m.
Published in the Post Tribune on July 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now