Age 70, of Gary, IN passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was born in the Kyusha province of Japan on August 10, 1948. Evelyn graduated from Roosevelt High School, Class of 1968. Evelyn worked at Ball Glass Company and retired after 33 years. She is preceded in death by her father, Ethues Dowdell and mother, Yuriko Dowdell. She leaves to cherish her memory: daughter, Danielle Reed of Woodbridge, Virginia; Fred (Levette) Reed of Chicago, Illinois and Erin Woods of Gary, Indiana, grandsons, Ahmir and Jaden and granddaughter, Aimi; and a wealth of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at Smith Bizzell Warner, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 2 p.m. Reception will be held at First Church of God, 134 East 43rd Avenue, Gary, IN at 3:30 p.m.
Published in the Post Tribune on July 14, 2019