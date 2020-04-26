|
Mrs. Evelyn Genet (Clark) Coleman, born in Gary, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the age of 91. She was preceded in death by her husband, United States Army veteran Willie Lee Coleman and her son, Dan Coleman. Mrs. Coleman is survived by her son Dennis Coleman, daughter-in-law Jackie Coleman, grandchildren Dennis Jr (Julia), Sean (Kelly), Dan, Jacquelyn, and Brian, and six great-grandchildren. Mrs. Coleman raised her two sons and earned a master's degree in sociology from Valparaiso University, inspiring her sons and all her grandchildren to college degrees. A memorial service and burial of her cremains in the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Hobart, IN is planned for April 2021. Inquiries may be sent to [email protected]
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020