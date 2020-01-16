Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kraft Funeral Services and Crematory, Inc.
370 North County Line Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-9866
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church
Merrillville, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Kopach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Kopach

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Evelyn Kopach Obituary
Evelyn ("Teta Babe") Kopach, 89, of Hobart, passed away at Broadway Methodist Hospital on January 12, 2020. She was born in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, the ninth and youngest child of John and Mary Naglosky. Evelyn moved to Gary, Indiana at the age of 9. While attending Froebel High School, Evelyn met the love of her life, Robert ("Bob") Kopach, a Lew Wallace High School student. They married on January 21, 1954 after Bob returned from service as a Marine in the Korean War. They had three children, Kathy Kopach Woods, Kim (Arthur) Erdelac and Robert (Jenny) Kopach, whom they raised in Hobart. Evelyn devoted her adult life to demonstrating love for her family, and for many, many years found time every Friday to make pierogis at St. Michael's Church where she was a long-time parishioner. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters: Anna and Mary; her brothers: John II, Andrew, Paul, William, Michael, and Henry; and her husband Bob. Evelyn is survived by her loving children and six grandchildren: Cameron (Lauren) Woods, Allie (Alex Kellner) Woods, Michael Erdelac, Katie Erdelac, Hannah Kopach and John Kopach. She also is survived by three great grandchildren: Charlie and Ben Woods, and Hattie Woods-Kellner; and many nieces and nephews. Evelyn's funeral mass will be at St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church in Merrillville at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, followed by burial at Calumet Park Cemetery. For more info, call 219-980-1141 or

visit www.mycalumetpark.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -