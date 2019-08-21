Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Luke A.M.E. Zion Church
1300 Jackson Street
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke A.M.E. Zion Church
1300 Jackson Street.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Sanders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Louise Sanders


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Evelyn Louise Sanders Obituary
was born on July 7, 1933 in Gary to the late Jessie and Grace Lipsey. She was united in holy matrimony to Thomas Sanders Sr. in September of 1952. To this union two children were born. She was preceded in death by Grace & Jessie; grandparents Hobart & Abbie Lincoln and Anna Lipsey. She was a retired employee of the Gary Mental Health, with years of service. As a LPN, she worked for Methodist Northlake and St. Catherine Hospital's and East Chicago's Rehabilitation Center. Evelyn was an active member with St. Luke A.M.E. Zion's Missionary Board, Culinary Committee and Stewart Board. Evelyn went home to be with the Lord Tuesday August 13, 2019. She is survived by her son Thomas (Miriam) Sanders Jr.,; daughter Coela "Candy" Sanders; five grandsons Demond & Damon McClinton, Brennan, Camron & Jaron Nash; granddaughter Deborah (William) Sullivan; three great granddaughters Jessica (Bradford) Calhoun, Damya & Domonie; two great grandsons Joseph Sullivan & Amari McClinton; special cousin/daughter Gwen (Joe) Thompson and countless nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday August 24, 2019 from 9-11:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. All services at St. Luke A.M.E. Zion Church 1300 Jackson Street. Rev. Donald James & Apostle Kenneth L. Gray officiating. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.