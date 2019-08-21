was born on July 7, 1933 in Gary to the late Jessie and Grace Lipsey. She was united in holy matrimony to Thomas Sanders Sr. in September of 1952. To this union two children were born. She was preceded in death by Grace & Jessie; grandparents Hobart & Abbie Lincoln and Anna Lipsey. She was a retired employee of the Gary Mental Health, with years of service. As a LPN, she worked for Methodist Northlake and St. Catherine Hospital's and East Chicago's Rehabilitation Center. Evelyn was an active member with St. Luke A.M.E. Zion's Missionary Board, Culinary Committee and Stewart Board. Evelyn went home to be with the Lord Tuesday August 13, 2019. She is survived by her son Thomas (Miriam) Sanders Jr.,; daughter Coela "Candy" Sanders; five grandsons Demond & Damon McClinton, Brennan, Camron & Jaron Nash; granddaughter Deborah (William) Sullivan; three great granddaughters Jessica (Bradford) Calhoun, Damya & Domonie; two great grandsons Joseph Sullivan & Amari McClinton; special cousin/daughter Gwen (Joe) Thompson and countless nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday August 24, 2019 from 9-11:00a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. All services at St. Luke A.M.E. Zion Church 1300 Jackson Street. Rev. Donald James & Apostle Kenneth L. Gray officiating. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019