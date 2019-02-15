|
|
age 94, a lifelong resident of Gary, Indiana passed away February 12, 2019, peacefully at home. She was a member of First A.M.E Church and graduate of Roosevelt (Evening) High School class of 1968. She worked for American Lock Company and retired with 25 years of service. Preceded in death by parents William C McIntosh and Sallie H. McIntosh; son Jerome R Barker Sr. and grandson. She leaves to cherish daughter Diana Lynn Jones; Granny and Nana to David K. Jones; Jerome R Barker Jr., Courtney A Johnson, and Jamyia N Murphy; great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends Graveside services Saturday February 16, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery. Rev. Dr. Virgil Woods officiating.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 15, 2019