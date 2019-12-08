Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Peter's Rock M.B. Church
1725 East 21st Ave.
Gary, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Peter's Rock M.B. Church
1725 East 21st Ave.
Gary, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ever Segrest
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ever Eva Segrest


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ever Eva Segrest Obituary
age 94, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was born July 2, 1925 in Natchez, MS to the late Sandy Sr. and Maggie Cooper. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and 2 grandsons Marcus and Jermaine Gardner. She was the youngest of 15 children. She leaves to cherish her memories, loving and devoted husband of 70 years Willie P. Segrest, Sr.; 3 daughters: Doris Cooper, Patricia (nee Cooper) Gardner, & Jeanette (Bishop Samuel) Smith; 2 sons: Willie Jr. and Derell Segrest; 6 grandchildren: William (LaJoi), Shalanda, Jemillah and Anthony Gardner, Audra Cooper and Latisha Bryant; 11 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; special nephew, Leroy Cooper Jr.; special friend, Clotine Ballard and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation: Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 9 to 11a.m. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. All services at Peter's Rock M.B. Church, 1725 East 21st Ave. Gary, IN. Pastor Shawn Vaughn, officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -