|
|
age 94, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was born July 2, 1925 in Natchez, MS to the late Sandy Sr. and Maggie Cooper. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and 2 grandsons Marcus and Jermaine Gardner. She was the youngest of 15 children. She leaves to cherish her memories, loving and devoted husband of 70 years Willie P. Segrest, Sr.; 3 daughters: Doris Cooper, Patricia (nee Cooper) Gardner, & Jeanette (Bishop Samuel) Smith; 2 sons: Willie Jr. and Derell Segrest; 6 grandchildren: William (LaJoi), Shalanda, Jemillah and Anthony Gardner, Audra Cooper and Latisha Bryant; 11 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; special nephew, Leroy Cooper Jr.; special friend, Clotine Ballard and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation: Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 9 to 11a.m. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. All services at Peter's Rock M.B. Church, 1725 East 21st Ave. Gary, IN. Pastor Shawn Vaughn, officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11, 2019