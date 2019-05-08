|
|
(Cigar Jones)Age 93 Passed away peacefully Monday April 29th 2019. He was in his home with family and friends, Everage was a retiree from US STEEL, Plate Mill. He was a crane man for over 30yrs retiring in 1984. Everage and his wife became entrepreneurs opening a daycare facility in his remodeled home. Services will be Friday May 10th at Miller First Baptist Church, 5601 4th Avenue, Gary Indiana. Visitation at 9am until 11am with funeral immediately following at 11am. Interment at Evergreen Memorial in Hobart, Indiana. Arrangements by Manuel Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 8, 2019