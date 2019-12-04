Home

Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beyond 4 Walls Christian Center
875 S. Lake St
Gary, IN
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Beyond 4 Walls Christian Center
875 S. Lake St
Gary, IN
Ezekiel Dear passed away Thursday November 28, 2019 at home. Ezekiel Dear was born July 11, 1931 in Gary, IN. Graduated Roosevelt Class of 1949. Hired at US Steel Gary Works. Ezekiel served in the US Army, Korean Conflict; honorably discharged as Corporal in 1954. December 4, 1954, Ezekiel married Joan Dudley; 5 children were born. After 46 years, retired from US Steel. Ezekiel Dear is preceded in death by his Wife; Joan, son Ezekiel, grandson Michael, Parents and Siblings. Ezekiel Dear is survived by Daughters; Stephanye, Adrienne, Rochelle & Glynnis. Grandsons: Ezekiel Kelly and Leonard Evans. Three great-grandchildren Jacari, Makayla and Landan. Sister-in-law Gertrude Dear and a host of nieces & nephews. Visitation Thursday, December 5; 12-8 pm; family hour 6-8 p.m. Funeral service Friday, December 6, at 11:00 a.m.; Beyond 4 Walls Christian Center, 875 S. Lake St., Gary, IN; Dr. W. Maurice White, Jr., Pastor.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 4, 2019
