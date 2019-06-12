|
|
Ezell Allen age 78, a lifelong Gary, IN resident departed this life Thursday, June 6, 2019. Ezell was a graduate of Roosevelt High School Class of 1959. He was a retired employee of EJ & E. Railroad, Auxiliary Policeman with the Gary Police Department and a member of the National Guard. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Susie Allen, daughter Anetria Allen; 2 brothers Fred and Yuma Allen. 3 sisters Rosemary Allen, Lovey Jeffries and Melva Fitzgerald. He is survived by 2 sons Ezell Allen Jr. and Wilbert Morgan Allen; Jeanette McKinzie; 4 grandchildren Aareck, Arrisa, Tera'Shai and Bryson;1 additional grandchild, 3 brothers James Jr., Fennice, Jerome and James Allen, 2 Special nephews Ronald Jeffries and Anton Harris and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Memorial service Friday June 14, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Calvary Institutional Baptist Church 2400 Virginia St. Rev. Kenneth Allen officiating. Rev. John Talley Pastor.
Published in the Post Tribune on June 12, 2019