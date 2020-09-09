Ezell Poats, 94, born on April 16, 1926 to the late Ezell Poats & Jannie Bell (Brown) in Bolton, MS. Went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Ezell was a member of Galilee Baptist Church for over 60 years where he served on usher board #2, until his health failed him. He retired from US Steel Mill, Gary, Indiana in 1986. Ezell loved his family dearly and was known for his kind & giving spirit.He was preceded in death by wife, Helen Pointer Poats, Daughter, Michelle Williams, Daughter in-law, Loisstine Poats, Grandson, Randall (Jimmy) Williams. Brothers, William Poats, Berthart Vinson & James Lauless. Sisters, Katie Jackson, Lovie Buford, JoMary Johnson, Katherine Harris, Lucinda Jamison. He leaves to cherish his beloved children, Greyling (Lillian) Poats, Bradrick Poats, Romielle Roper, Kimberly (James) Stanton Jr., Son-In Law Randall Williams. Grandchildren, Bradrick (Michelle) Poats, Kimberly (Marquel) Harper, Dr. James (Kelli) Stanton III, Jackie (Tiffany) Roper Jr., Rhodrick (Devin) Poats, Greyling (Jadah) Stanton, Terry Stanton, Greyling Poats II, Sisters, Mary Lee Smith, Francis Bernard, Mazie King. Special Caregivers Sharon Pointer & Melva Andrews. 27 great grandchildren, 7 great great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousin's other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, September 11, 2020 from 9 – 2 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 2:00 p.m. All Services at the Guy and Allen Funeral Chapel 2959 W. 11th Ave. Officiating Bishop Doncero Reynolds. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.