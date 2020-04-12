Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Timothy Community Church
passed away on April 8, 2020. He is preceded in death by his mother Anna Alexander and his father Ezra Alexander Jr. Ezra is survived by his sister Maryann Griffith and his daughter Tatyanna Alexander. Ezra worked for Amoco Oil as Chief Operator and later in life worked with Gary Department of Public Parks as a Recreation Director. His mentoring and great impact on the City of Gary will forever live on through his memory and through the people he has touched. View and Go visitation Wednesday April 15, 2020 from 12-4:00p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Funeral services Thursday April 16, 2020 at 11a.m. at St. Timothy Community Church. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020
