Fannie Leona Cash- Hudson "Baby Sister" age 81 was born August 31, 1939 in Rome, Georgia to Perry Cash and Marian Robinson- Cash who preceded her in death. She graduated from Frobel High School class of 1957 and from there she married the love of her life Earl R. Hudson Sr. Fannie was a member of First A.M.E. Church where she was active in multiple organizations. Fannie passed away Thursday November 12, 2020 from a lingering illness. She is preceded in death by her parents Perry Cash and Marion Robinson- Cash and ex-husband Earl R. Hudson Sr. She leaves to cherish her fond memories children Michelle E. Hudson, Portia (Jewell) Hudson-Rollin, Earl R. Hudson, Jr. and Anita M. Hudson; sister Marion L. Owens; 4 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation, Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 12 noon- 8:00 p.m. with family hours from 6-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11:00a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Rev. David Swarn officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park. Due to Covid 19 Funeral Services are limited and mask must be worn.