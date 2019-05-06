Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Allen Temple AME Church
7080 Reading Rd
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Allen Temple AME Church
7080 Reading Rd
View Map
Fanny Idamae Clement

Fanny Idamae Clement Obituary
Beloved mother of Dr. Denise Clement, Ben Clement, Linda Clement-Holmes; sister of Corrine Graves and Mamie Winters; grandmother of Keli, Theo II, Tennyson, Dimetrius, Brandon, Thea and Alexa; loved by a host of other family and friends. Funeral service will be 11:00 am, Thursday May 9th, St. Augustine's Episcopal Church; immediately followed by Interment Oak Hill Cemetery 4450 Harrison St.; Pastor Pamela E. Thiede officiating. Guy & Allen Funeral Service entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Gary Literacy Coalition 650 Grant St. Gary, IN 46404 www.garyliteracycoalition.org
Published in the Post Tribune from May 6 to May 7, 2019
