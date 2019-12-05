|
Faustino Ramirez, age 90, of Lake Station, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019. He was born in Tacámbaro, Michoacán, Mexico to the late Andres Ramirez and Luisa Gonzalez. He worked as a machine operator at EJ&E Railroad. Faustino was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Lake Station. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
Faustino is survived by his wife of 63 years, Josefina (nee Pahua) Ramirez; children, George (Catherine) Ramirez, Andrew Ramirez, Susan Ailion, Diane (Brian) Ramirez Moreland, Genaro (Connie) Ramirez, Fernando (Brittany) Ramirez, Yolanda (Joel) Doehring; grandchildren, Tiffany Palmer, George Ramirez, Ashley Ailion, Kayleigh Michael, Alaina Ramirez, Breckon Ramirez, Gabriel Doehring; great grandchildren, Noah, Nathan, and Trent Palmer; and 4 sisters and 1 brother in Mexico.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Faustino's honor to St. Francis Xavier Church, 2447 Putnam St. Lake Station, IN 46405.
Services will be private and have been entrusted to Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel. 219-942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 5, 2019