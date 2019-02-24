Federico (Freddy) B. Ortiz, age 76, of Portage, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday February 19, 2019. He was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico on August 24, 1942 to the late Jesus and Encarnacion (Nee Gutierrez) Ortiz.After moving to Indiana in 1969 he worked for EJ&E railroad in addition to running a successful business, Freddy's Upholstery, in Lake Station until his retirement in 2005. Throughout good life he enjoyed traveling to Mexico to visit friends and family as often as possible. He cherished spending time with his children and grandchildren. He appreciated sharing his favorite tequila with friends and family while enjoying a boxing or soccer match. We will never forget his guilty pleasure of a daily McChicken and a Senior coffee from McDonald's. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend.Federico is survived by his children Federico, Lico, Andrew, Angelica, April, Victoria, Claudia, Bertha, Nena, and Herminia; 19 grandchildren, two brothers Pragedes and Pedro, and many other loving family members and friends.He was preceded in death by his loving wife Ida Ortiz, and two brothers Nicolas and Jesus.In lieu of flowers, donations to Freddy's family would be greatly appreciated. A funeral service for Freddy will take place Monday, February 25, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Brady Chapel, 3781 Central Ave, Lake Station. Cremation will follow the service. Visitation will be held from 2:00 pm until the time of the service at the funeral home.All are welcome to attend a memorial luncheon Tuesday February 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Augustina Lutheran Church, 207 N. Kelly St, Hobart, IN. For more information, please call (219) 962-1606. Online condolences may be shared with the family or translation in Spanish at www.reesfuneralhomes.com Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary