Felicia "Lisa" Dawn Hoover, age 64, died on May 15, 2020, after a short-lived battle with COVID-19 and a long and courageous fight with Alzheimer's Disease.
Lisa is survived by her three daughters: Diane (Shawn) Hunt, Jennifer Hoover (Shannon Peterson), and Angela Hoover (Keith Kleckner); eight grandchildren: Ashley Hunt, Mackenzie Hunt, Hannah Peterson, Delaney Hunt, Hailee Stewart, Aubrey Hunt, Jaden Stewart, and Gage Kleckner; her siblings: Susan (John) Mather, Mary Heckler, Michael (Kathryn) Halliwell, Patrick (Amy) Halliwell, and Catherine Halliwell-Templin; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents: Alfred and Catherine (Kitty) Halliwell; and her brother, John Halliwell.
Lisa was born on October 1, 1955 in Beaufort, South Carolina to Alfred and Catherine (Jagoda) Halliwell. She graduated from Kankakee Valley High School in 1973. She married Mark Hoover in July of 1975, and subsequently had three daughters over the course of their marriage. Lisa served in several roles over her lifetime; many of them related to her amazing home-grown culinary skills. Her Italian Beef and lasagna were legendary and have been sorely missed. Some of her favorite experiences were had while working at Twin Lakes Camp in Hillsboro, Indiana. She served as head cook for hundreds of campers and counselors during these years, and she impacted many lives with her devotion to her chosen mission. In her later years she enjoyed her grandchildren, who were the absolute joys of her life. A long-time resident of Kouts, she enjoyed decorating for the holidays and cultivating flowers in her yard. Over the course of her lifetime Lisa never met a stranger, never saw a garage sale she didn't like, and she always looked out for others. Her selflessness is something her family will always remember and strive to emulate.
A memorial service will be scheduled to celebrate Lisa's life after the pandemic restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the Alzheimer's Association in her honor. Kosanke Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Post-Tribune from May 20 to May 24, 2020.