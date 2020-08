Felicia "Lisa" Dawn Hoover, age 64 of Kouts, died on May 15, 2020, after a short-lived battle with COVID-19 and a long and courageous fight with Alzheimer's Disease. She was born October 1, 1955 in Beaufort, SC to Alfred and Catherine (Jagoda) Halliwell.Lisa is survived by her three daughters: Diane (Shawn) Hunt, Jennifer Hoover (Shannon Peterson), and Angela Hoover (Keith Kleckner); eight grandchildren: Ashley Hunt, Mackenzie Hunt, Hannah Peterson, Delaney Hunt, Hailee Stewart, Aubrey Hunt, Jaden Stewart, and Gage Kleckner; her siblings: Susan (John) Mather, Mary Heckler, Michael (Kathryn) Halliwell, Patrick (Amy) Halliwell, and Catherine Halliwell-Templin; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, John Halliwell.A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 12 noon to 2:00 PM at Kosanke Funeral Home, 105 E. Indiana Ave., Kouts. The memorial service will begin at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in her honor.