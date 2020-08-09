1/1
Felicia Dawn Hoover
1955 - 2020
Felicia "Lisa" Dawn Hoover, age 64 of Kouts, died on May 15, 2020, after a short-lived battle with COVID-19 and a long and courageous fight with Alzheimer's Disease. She was born October 1, 1955 in Beaufort, SC to Alfred and Catherine (Jagoda) Halliwell.

Lisa is survived by her three daughters: Diane (Shawn) Hunt, Jennifer Hoover (Shannon Peterson), and Angela Hoover (Keith Kleckner); eight grandchildren: Ashley Hunt, Mackenzie Hunt, Hannah Peterson, Delaney Hunt, Hailee Stewart, Aubrey Hunt, Jaden Stewart, and Gage Kleckner; her siblings: Susan (John) Mather, Mary Heckler, Michael (Kathryn) Halliwell, Patrick (Amy) Halliwell, and Catherine Halliwell-Templin; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, John Halliwell.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 12 noon to 2:00 PM at Kosanke Funeral Home, 105 E. Indiana Ave., Kouts. The memorial service will begin at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in her honor.


Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Kosanke Funeral Home
AUG
15
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Kosanke Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kosanke Funeral Home
105 East Indiana Avenue
Kouts, IN 46437
(219) 766-2224
