age 63 was born June 18, 1956. She was the only child born to Mercia King and Melvin Winborn. Felicia attended Roosevelt High School. She bartended locally where she exhibited her bubbly personality and great sense of humor. She is preceded in death by her loving parents, her daughter Princes Neshell Winborn and grandson Cameron Chadwick Jackson. Felecia is survived by her loving daughter Katrina Kazon Winborn; grandson Samuel Benion; adoring great granddaughter Ne'Shell Benion; three beautiful great grandsons Va'Jae Benion, Ne-hemiah Baker and Samuel Benion III on his way; devoted and caring Aunts & Uncles Beverly Smith, Sandra Faye King, Charlie (Mary) King, Lorenzo (Arlene) King, Naomi (Hubert) Vinson, Alma Jean Polk, Alphonzo King, Patricia (Anthony) Ballard, Donald "Benny" (Barbara) King and a host of cousins and friends near and far who loved her. Visitation Saturday September 14, 2019 from 9:00a.m.-2:00p.m. Family hour 1:00-2:00p.m. with funeral services to follow at 2:00p.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune from Sept. 11 to Sept. 18, 2019