Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Felicia Winborn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Felicia Winborn


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Felicia Winborn Obituary
age 63 was born June 18, 1956. She was the only child born to Mercia King and Melvin Winborn. Felicia attended Roosevelt High School. She bartended locally where she exhibited her bubbly personality and great sense of humor. She is preceded in death by her loving parents, her daughter Princes Neshell Winborn and grandson Cameron Chadwick Jackson. Felecia is survived by her loving daughter Katrina Kazon Winborn; grandson Samuel Benion; adoring great granddaughter Ne'Shell Benion; three beautiful great grandsons Va'Jae Benion, Ne-hemiah Baker and Samuel Benion III on his way; devoted and caring Aunts & Uncles Beverly Smith, Sandra Faye King, Charlie (Mary) King, Lorenzo (Arlene) King, Naomi (Hubert) Vinson, Alma Jean Polk, Alphonzo King, Patricia (Anthony) Ballard, Donald "Benny" (Barbara) King and a host of cousins and friends near and far who loved her. Visitation Saturday September 14, 2019 from 9:00a.m.-2:00p.m. Family hour 1:00-2:00p.m. with funeral services to follow at 2:00p.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune from Sept. 11 to Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now