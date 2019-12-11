|
|
Age 89 of Merrillville, IN made his transition from labor to reward on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.Pastor Pugh leaves to cherish his memory, loving wife, Mary, sons Pastor Venson Pugh (Shirley), Pastor Cornelius Pugh (Stephanie), Rev. Dale Pugh (Letoria), Rodney Pugh (Beverly), daughter, Patricia Davis, son Robert Johnson. Pastor Pugh leaves 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and a host of sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday December 12, 2019 Family Hour 9:00 am – 11:00 am Homegoing Celebration 11:00 am. All services will be held at Victory Live Christian Center, 5686 McCasland Avenue, Portage, Indiana. Pastor Eddie Sims, officiating. Interment, Fern Oak Cemetery Griffith, IN. Services entrusted to Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 11, 2019