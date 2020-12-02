Flordie "Flora" "Flo-Jo" McKissack was born to the late Sim and Pearl Brown and on September 11, 1928 in Wynne, Arkansas. Flordie married Charlie McKissack Jr. in February 1948 and relocated to Indiana. Flordie joined Jerusalem Baptist Church in the 70's and later became a member of Allen Chapter Methodist Church. She worked as a store clerk at Ms. Fanny's Liquors for over 20 years. Flordie eventually retired as a food handler with Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed spending time with the seniors that she encountered on her job. In her free time, Flordie enjoyed playing the slots at the casino with her daughter, Kimberly. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, while watching her grandchildren grow up. Her favorite shows to watch were Dancing with the Stars and The Bachelor and Bachelorette. Flordie Mae left her earthly home in Gary, Indiana on November 24, 2020. All Services Thursday December 3,2020. Wake 9:30a.m. Funeral 11:00a.m. at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave. Burial Evergreen Cemetery Hobart,In.





