Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First A. M. E. Church
2045 Massachusetts Street
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
First A. M. E. Church
Florence M. Sadler Obituary
Florence M. Sadler age 91 passed away June 29, 2019 in Merrillville, Indiana. A Gary resident for 90 years. She was a member of First A.M.E. church and a former employee of U. S. Immigration & Naturalization Service. She graduated from Froebel High School. Florence is preceded in death by her parents John (Emma) Sadler and Sister Rosa S. (Bernard) Brown. Visitation Friday July 12, 2019 from 9-11a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. First A. M. E. Church 2045 Massachusetts Street. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on July 11, 2019
