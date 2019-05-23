Home

Florine Eckles-Merrill age 64 of Gary, Indiana went home Wednesday May 15, 2019. She was born in Dundee, Mississippi on November 12, 1954. She graduated from Roosevelt High school in Gary, IN in 1972. Florine devoted her life to serving the Gary Community School Corp as a Special Education Teacher for 32 years. She gave her life to Christ at a young age of 16. She was a devoted member of Reed's Temple in Griffith, IN. She was preceded in death by her father Joseph Eckles. Florine leaves her memories husband Tommie L. Merrill, mother Emma Mae Eckles-Hancock, sister Pernella King, brother Curtis Taylor, half brother and sister Angie and Rodney Eckles . Special nieces Daphne Edwards, Kindal Taylor, Diamond Edwards and nephew Richard L King Jr., step daughter, Toya Jackson and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, May 24, 2019 from 12:00 noon- 8:00 p.m. with family hours from 6:00 -8:00 p.m. at Guy & Allen Funeral Chapel 2959 W 11th Avenue. Funeral services Saturday, May 25, 2019 with viewing from 9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. and services to immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. at Reeds Temple C.O.G.I.C. 1300 N. Broad St. Superintendent David Reed Officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park
Published in the Post Tribune on May 23, 2019
