Floyd K. Dungy Jr. 88, peacefully passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Floyd was a member of Christ Baptist Church. Floyd was a graduate of Roosevelt High School and a veteran of World War II. He played the Stand-up Bass Violin for over 60 years. Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Nathaniel, Richard, Dennis, Roland & James, sister, Andrea and Son Floyd. Floyd is survived by his loving wife, Lillian of 31 years, two daughters, Dr. Vercena L. Dungy, Mildred (Roy) Jacobs, one brother Donald, stepdaughters Wilhemina (James) Leslie & Betty Jackson many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, step grand and great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 9-11:00 a.m. Funeral services immediately following at 11:00 a.m. all services at Christ Baptist Church 4700 E. 7th Ave. Rev. Lawrence E. Robertson officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 3, 2019