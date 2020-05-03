Fondra Rodgers Maxwell (Cookie) was born in Gary, Indiana, January 17, 1951 to the Union of Etheridge Jr. and Jeanetta Johnson. She was the first born to this union.



Fondra accepted Chirst at an early age at Israel C.M.E. Church where she was a faithful member for many years. She graduated from Westside High School in 1970. She used to be employed by Gary School Corporation and YMCA in Gary, Indiana. As well as Federation of Youth, Greek Town Casino, and Home Instead Health Care Living in Detroit, Michigan.



She was know to her family as "Cookie." She loved her daughters, grandkids, her sisters, brothers,and her family! She looked forward to always spending time with her family!



Fondra departed this life on Friday April 24, 2020 at Ascension St. John Hospital, Detroit, Michigan at 2:27am. She is preceded in death by her husband, (Grandmother) Fannie Mae Johnson, and (Father) Etheridge Johnson Jr. Frondra is survived by her mother Jeanetta Taylor, Gary, IN. Fondra's precious memories will be cherished by her loving daughters: Stacy Key-Hall (Roderick) of Eads, Tennessee; Angela Vaught-Henson (Dana) of Warren, Michigan; grandchildren, Brittany Hall and Brianna Hall, Eads, Tennessee; Talyor Henson, Dana Henson and Devyn Henson of Warren, Michigan; sisters, Dolores (Mark) Eggleston, Gary, Indiana; Yvette (Kevin) Goode, Merrillville, Indiana; Senetha Moore, Gary, Indiana; Camille Johnson, Merrillville, Indiana; brothers, Michael (Beatrice) Johnson, Fairburn, Georgia; Barry (Jackie) Johnson, Jonesboro, Georgia; Etheridge Johnson III, Portage, Indiana; aunt, Dolores Hudson, Sacramento, CA; uncle, Richard Johnson, Gary, Indiana; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.



Due to the Covid-19, there will be a celebration of her life at a later time. Public viewing and visitation will be held at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 6th, 2020, 12:00p - 8:00p. Graveside Services will be private.







