Frances A. Dickerson
1948 - 2020
Frances A. Dickerson age 72, passed away November 2, 2020 at Franciscan Health. She was born February 9, 1948 to the late Julius & Nola Plunkett. She is also preceded in death by her husband Cedric Dickerson, sisters Shirley Gaines and Phillis Lowe and brothers Julius Plunkett and Enoch Dickerson. Frances is survived by two sons Reginald Barefield and Alan (Nadiyah) Dickerson; three grandchildren Ashley Barefield, Ezekiel & Gloriana Dickerson; great granddaughter Addison Barnett; three sisters Betty Boyd, Carlotta Swain and Dollie LaBroi; two brothers Gerald Plunkett and Bruce (Gloria) Johnson; three sisters-in-law Cheryl Dickerson, Pamela Dickerson, and Meredith James and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday November 9, 2020 from 9:00a.m.-11:00 a.m. Family hour 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery.



Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
NOV
9
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
NOV
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
