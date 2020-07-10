1/1
Frances Ann Hightower
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
born October 27, 1938 in East Chicago, Indiana, departed this life on Monday, July 6, 2020 in Lansing, MI. Frances was raised by her mother, Eunice Jones with her 7 siblings: brothers, Irvin and Judson(Lucinda) and sisters: Patronella, Gloria, Bernice, Geraldine and Dorothy. Frances was a devoted mother, sister, friend, soror, educator and Christian, who was actively engaged in her community. She loved playing her piano, spending time with family and friends and caring for her pets. Frances spent her early childhood in Idlewild, MI and later moved to Gary where she graduated from Tolleston High School in 1955. She received a Bachelor's of Science and Master's degree in Elementary education at Indiana University. Frances devoted her entire 34 year career to educating Gary's youth at Washington Elementary School. She was loved by students, parents and fellow educators demonstrated by the numerous awards she received including Teacher of the Year from the Gary Community School Corporation. Frances was a lifetime member of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority, Gary Alumnae chapter and held a variety of roles since pledging in 1978. Frances was a devout follower of Jesus Christ and enjoyed reading the bible. She was an active member of Calvary Lutheran Church and later a founding member and one of the first ordained deacons at Trinity United Church of Christ both in Gary. After retiring from the Gary Community School Corporation, Frances worked with Success For All for several years in New York City, training teachers how to teach reading to their students. Frances is survived by her only child, loving and devoted daughter, Shonda Hightower; sister Gloria and brother Judson and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members, sorors and friends. Visitation: Sunday, July 12, 2020 12:00-8:00 pm, family hour 2:00-4:00 pm at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Funeral service: Monday, July 13, 2020 11:00 am at Trinity United Church of Christ, 1276 W. 20th Ave. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park MASKS ARE REQUIRED!!! FUNERAL IS PRIVATE FOR FAMILY!! THERE WILL NOT BE A REPAST.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Trinity United Church of Christ
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 9, 2020
In Our Thoughts Arrangement-BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Terence Turner
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved