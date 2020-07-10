born October 27, 1938 in East Chicago, Indiana, departed this life on Monday, July 6, 2020 in Lansing, MI. Frances was raised by her mother, Eunice Jones with her 7 siblings: brothers, Irvin and Judson(Lucinda) and sisters: Patronella, Gloria, Bernice, Geraldine and Dorothy. Frances was a devoted mother, sister, friend, soror, educator and Christian, who was actively engaged in her community. She loved playing her piano, spending time with family and friends and caring for her pets. Frances spent her early childhood in Idlewild, MI and later moved to Gary where she graduated from Tolleston High School in 1955. She received a Bachelor's of Science and Master's degree in Elementary education at Indiana University. Frances devoted her entire 34 year career to educating Gary's youth at Washington Elementary School. She was loved by students, parents and fellow educators demonstrated by the numerous awards she received including Teacher of the Year from the Gary Community School Corporation. Frances was a lifetime member of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority, Gary Alumnae chapter and held a variety of roles since pledging in 1978. Frances was a devout follower of Jesus Christ and enjoyed reading the bible. She was an active member of Calvary Lutheran Church and later a founding member and one of the first ordained deacons at Trinity United Church of Christ both in Gary. After retiring from the Gary Community School Corporation, Frances worked with Success For All for several years in New York City, training teachers how to teach reading to their students. Frances is survived by her only child, loving and devoted daughter, Shonda Hightower; sister Gloria and brother Judson and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members, sorors and friends. Visitation: Sunday, July 12, 2020 12:00-8:00 pm, family hour 2:00-4:00 pm at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Funeral service: Monday, July 13, 2020 11:00 am at Trinity United Church of Christ, 1276 W. 20th Ave. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park MASKS ARE REQUIRED!!! FUNERAL IS PRIVATE FOR FAMILY!! THERE WILL NOT BE A REPAST.