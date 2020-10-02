1/1
Frances Claudette (Smith) Hodges
1936 - 2020
Frances, 83, of Gary, Ind., passed away Sept. 27, 2020. She was born in November 1936 to the late Charles Wm Smith Sr. and Rosa Lee (Harrell) Smith. A 1954 Roosevelt High School graduate, Frances attended Gary College and Methodist Hospital School of Radiology. She practiced as an X-ray technician before joining the Gary Housing Authority. She managed the Glen Park Senior High Rise before retiring in 1998. Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Hodges; sister, Rose Marie (Rufus) Mitchell; brothers Charles Wm (Willette) Smith Jr. and John Otway Smith; and nephews, Dennis and Darryl Mitchell. Frances is survived by her daughter, Lydia (Aaron) Rose Hall, and granddaughter, Nina Rose, of Chicago, Ill., as well as family and friends. Visitation, Monday, October 5, 2020 from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. with Funeral Services to follow at 11:00 a.m., all services at St. Timothy Community Church, 1600 W. 25th Ave., Gary, Ind.



Published in Post-Tribune from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Timothy Community Church
OCT
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Timothy Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
