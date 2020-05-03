age 88 transitioned to glory on April 25th peacefully in Columbus, Ohio surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 15, 1931 to Beatrice and Artie Eldridge (deceased) in Clarksville, TN. She moved to Gary, IN at an early age. She is also preceded in death by three sisters, Dorothy Mayfield, Elsie Williams, and Marion Bess, and her husband of 52 years, Thomas McDowell. Frances graduated from Froebel High School in 1950. Following graduation, she attended Indiana University, Northwest. Frances was active in many clubs and organizations during and following a 28-year career with Illinois Bell Telephone company. She was an active member of the Miller Citizens Corporation, Froebel Alumni Association, and the AT&T Pioneer Club during her retirement years. In earlier years she was a member of First Baptist Church, and later a faithful member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Her love for the Lord kept her active in church throughout life. Frances was a dedicated woman of God who had a successful career with AT&T corporation, becoming one of the first African American managers for Illinois Bell Telephone Company. Frances enjoyed shopping, ceramics, and spending time with friends and family in her retirement years. She always had a kind word of encouragement for everyone she met. She leaves to cherish; one brother Thurman (Anne) Eldridge of Gary. One sister Evelyn (Melvin) Elkins also of Gary. Two children. Rodney Van McDowell, of Vancouver, WA., and Erik (Melissa) McDowell, of Columbus, OH. Five Grandchildren (Michael J. McDowell, Robin (Korey) Reed, Erik S. McDowell, II., Matthew McDowell and Zachary T. McDowell). Three great grandchildren. Iyanna , Niyah, and Korey Jr. In person visitation Monday, May 4 from Noon to 2pm. Funeral services officiated by Delwyn Campbell (Good Shepherd Lutheran Church) at Guy & Allen Funeral Home immediately following. Funeral attendance for immediate family only with live streaming via Facebook® on the funeral homepage. Cards and acknowledgements are being received by the family at 2959 W. 11th Ave. Gary, IN 46404.







