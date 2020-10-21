Grandpa by marriage but quickly became my grandpa too. He scooped everyone up and truly cared about them. He was “grandpa” to all who knew and loved him. His smile and kindhearted soul was infectious. I will miss his stories about growing up and appreciating everything and everyone. He was raised by his grandparents and was taught the value of respecting others. As I root through pictures, one thing I notice is that he is always holding his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved them with all his heart. He definitely lived life to its fullest right down the second he passed into Heaven. Your beautiful soul will be missed by all! I love you grandpa ❤

Donna Monroe

Family