Francis C. Monroe
1923 - 2020
Francis C. Monroe, age 97, of Hobart passed away Monday October 19, 2020. He was born May 10, 1923 in Milwaukee, WI to the late John and Caroline (Strupp) Monroe. Francis retired from Inland Steel in 1985 where he worked as a mechanic. He also worked for 23 years for Bear Brand Hosiery. He was a WWII US Army Veteran. Francis also loved sports and was an IHSAA umpire for twenty years.

He is survived by one son, Francis R. Monroe of New Chicago; two grandsons, Gary (Donna) Monroe and Daniel Monroe; five great grandchildren, Scott, Kaylee, Joseph, Courteney and Phillip; several extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Catherine; his brother, Robert Monroe; his sister, Bonnie Roberts; and his special aunt, Cecelia Oglesby.

Visitation will be from 2:00 to 8:00 pm Sunday October 25, 2020 at Rees Funeral Home 600 W. Old Ridge Road Hobart, IN 46342. Funeral service will be 10:00 am Monday October 26, 2020 at the Funeral Home with Rev. Lourdu Pasala officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
OCT
26
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
Funeral services provided by
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
Memories & Condolences

October 20, 2020
Grandpa by marriage but quickly became my grandpa too. He scooped everyone up and truly cared about them. He was “grandpa” to all who knew and loved him. His smile and kindhearted soul was infectious. I will miss his stories about growing up and appreciating everything and everyone. He was raised by his grandparents and was taught the value of respecting others. As I root through pictures, one thing I notice is that he is always holding his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved them with all his heart. He definitely lived life to its fullest right down the second he passed into Heaven. Your beautiful soul will be missed by all! I love you grandpa ❤
Donna Monroe
Family
