Francis C. Monroe, age 97, of Hobart passed away Monday October 19, 2020. He was born May 10, 1923 in Milwaukee, WI to the late John and Caroline (Strupp) Monroe. Francis retired from Inland Steel in 1985 where he worked as a mechanic. He also worked for 23 years for Bear Brand Hosiery. He was a WWII US Army Veteran. Francis also loved sports and was an IHSAA umpire for twenty years.
He is survived by one son, Francis R. Monroe of New Chicago; two grandsons, Gary (Donna) Monroe and Daniel Monroe; five great grandchildren, Scott, Kaylee, Joseph, Courteney and Phillip; several extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Catherine; his brother, Robert Monroe; his sister, Bonnie Roberts; and his special aunt, Cecelia Oglesby.
Visitation will be from 2:00 to 8:00 pm Sunday October 25, 2020 at Rees Funeral Home 600 W. Old Ridge Road Hobart, IN 46342. Funeral service will be 10:00 am Monday October 26, 2020 at the Funeral Home with Rev. Lourdu Pasala officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
