Frank Barber Jr.
1947 - 2020
Frank Barber Jr. was born January 16, 1947, born the fifth child of fourteen children to loving parents Frank and Evelyn Barber. Frank dedicated his life to Christ at an early age. He was baptized at St. John Baptist Church. He later became a member of Freeman Temple Church of God in Christ. Frank retired from Indiana Department Highways (IN.DOT) and as a Barber for many years. Frank Jr. received a higher calling from God on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Frank, affectionately known to everyone as "Junior" was well known and loved by all who knew him. Frank truly loved his girls and referred to them as "My Girls", he admired and adored his children, grandchildren, step-children and his family. Frank was a well-mannered, quiet spirited person, however, he truly lived life to the fullest and had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep positive way. He enjoyed listening to Motown music, watching sports and debating over politics with friends. He is preceded in death by his Loving Parents, Frank and Evelyn Barber, sisters Frankie Weatherspoon and Tammie Barber; brothers: Willie, Albert OZ, Samuel, James Barber, and Martha, the mother of his children. He leaves to cherish his memories, his everlasting Love Judy: three daughters; Tammie (Gregory) Harris of Michigan; Toni Barber of Suitland, Maryland, Frankie (Kwan) Green of Michigan; two brothers, Curtis and Tony Barber of Gary, IN; five sisters: Mildred McClinon, Helen (Charles) Davis, Dirrol Barber, Vera Blount all of Gary, IN and Rochelle Davis of Mansfield, TX.; extended family: Johnny (Etta) Barber; Rev. George and Emma Bacon; special nephew Herbert Benton (Flip) all of Gary IN; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; special friends: William Todd and Tyrone Crowther. Funeral service will be held at @ 11:00am, Saturday, June 27, 2020, Guy & Allen Chapel There will not be a family hour due to Covid-19. Saturday, Services are limited to 100 people (family only). Visitation Friday, June 26, 2020 from noon to 8:00pm. Please adhere to COVID -19 safety guidelines.



Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
JUN
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 25, 2020
MY condolences 2 the Barber family..I'm lost 4 words...R.I.P FRANK...ILL LUV U ALWAYS..Lynetta Durr
Lynetta Durr Hughes
June 25, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. I remember are last conversation and you said you were good.But God had other plans .Rest Peacefully Frank Jr love you Cousin
Bonnie Redmon
Family
