Frank Barber Jr. was born January 16, 1947, born the fifth child of fourteen children to loving parents Frank and Evelyn Barber. Frank dedicated his life to Christ at an early age. He was baptized at St. John Baptist Church. He later became a member of Freeman Temple Church of God in Christ. Frank retired from Indiana Department Highways (IN.DOT) and as a Barber for many years. Frank Jr. received a higher calling from God on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Frank, affectionately known to everyone as "Junior" was well known and loved by all who knew him. Frank truly loved his girls and referred to them as "My Girls", he admired and adored his children, grandchildren, step-children and his family. Frank was a well-mannered, quiet spirited person, however, he truly lived life to the fullest and had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep positive way. He enjoyed listening to Motown music, watching sports and debating over politics with friends. He is preceded in death by his Loving Parents, Frank and Evelyn Barber, sisters Frankie Weatherspoon and Tammie Barber; brothers: Willie, Albert OZ, Samuel, James Barber, and Martha, the mother of his children. He leaves to cherish his memories, his everlasting Love Judy: three daughters; Tammie (Gregory) Harris of Michigan; Toni Barber of Suitland, Maryland, Frankie (Kwan) Green of Michigan; two brothers, Curtis and Tony Barber of Gary, IN; five sisters: Mildred McClinon, Helen (Charles) Davis, Dirrol Barber, Vera Blount all of Gary, IN and Rochelle Davis of Mansfield, TX.; extended family: Johnny (Etta) Barber; Rev. George and Emma Bacon; special nephew Herbert Benton (Flip) all of Gary IN; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; special friends: William Todd and Tyrone Crowther. Funeral service will be held at @ 11:00am, Saturday, June 27, 2020, Guy & Allen Chapel There will not be a family hour due to Covid-19. Saturday, Services are limited to 100 people (family only). Visitation Friday, June 26, 2020 from noon to 8:00pm. Please adhere to COVID -19 safety guidelines.