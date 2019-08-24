|
|
FRANK BEASON, JR., passed away on August 17, 2019 in Chicago. Frank was born on November 5, 1931 in Greenville, Mississippi. He was a former Merchant Marine on the Great Lakes and served in the US Army. Frank lived and worked his adult life in Chicago as an electrician.
He was preceded in death by parents, Frank and Vernie Beason; sister, Sara Tibbs; brothers, Joe Beason and Robert Beason.
Frank is survived by sisters Katie Lyons, IN and Vernie Dunn, MO; brothers, Richard Beason, TX and Gene Beason, Portage, IN; many nieces and nephews.
Burial of cremains will be Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Veteran's Section at Calvary Cemetery in Portage. Please call (219) 762-3013 or go online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com for information.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 24, 2019