Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-3013
For more information about
Frank Beason
View Funeral Home Obituary
Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Veteran's Section at Calvary Cemetery
Portage, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Beason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Beason Jr.


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frank Beason Jr. Obituary
FRANK BEASON, JR., passed away on August 17, 2019 in Chicago. Frank was born on November 5, 1931 in Greenville, Mississippi. He was a former Merchant Marine on the Great Lakes and served in the US Army. Frank lived and worked his adult life in Chicago as an electrician.

He was preceded in death by parents, Frank and Vernie Beason; sister, Sara Tibbs; brothers, Joe Beason and Robert Beason.

Frank is survived by sisters Katie Lyons, IN and Vernie Dunn, MO; brothers, Richard Beason, TX and Gene Beason, Portage, IN; many nieces and nephews.

Burial of cremains will be Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Veteran's Section at Calvary Cemetery in Portage. Please call (219) 762-3013 or go online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com for information.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now