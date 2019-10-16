Home

Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Frank Brown Jr. Obituary
was born April 24, 1935 in Hollandale, Mississippi to his parents, Frank Brown Sr. and Luecindia Brown. He was a resident of Gary, IN for 71 years and was employed at Youngstown Sheet and Tube. He was known for cooking big meals and feeding family and friends. Frank Jr. always had a joke to tell and family stories that would make you laugh. He finished his earthly course on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Frank Brown Sr. and Luecindia Brown; one brother, Sylvester Brown Sr.; two sisters, Bertha Bass and Tereather Brown; one grandchild, Donnell Lowe. Frank Jr. is survived by his son, Michael Brown of Gary, IN; daughters, Cheryl Denice Livingston of Gary, IN, Lillie Brown of Milwaukee, WI, Lisa Brown of Merrillville, IN; step daughters, Tina (Oliver) Battle of Merrillville, IN, Donna Shuler of Ritchton Park, IL; step son, Jake (Allegra) Shuler of Gary, IN; brothers, George Brown of Chicago, IL, Isaiah (Brenda) Brown of Gary, IN, John (Clarice) Brown of Baltimore, MD; sisters, Tribbie King of Memphis, TN, Aretha Bozeman of Gary, IN; devoted niece, Vanessa Steele of Gary, IN; special friend, Willa Mae Shuler of Merrillville, IN; special grandchildren, Jasmine (Big Mo) Brown and Jelisa J. Brown; loving caregivers, Christopher (Tony) Brown and Aretha Bozeman; 12 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial Service Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 16, 2019
