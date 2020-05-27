To my cousin Colbert and Family members

It hurt to lose a love one who is so dear, I will always carry the memories of our childhood growing up in Southland. Even though my Uncle Move to Ind. The love for you guys just stretch more. I love you then and I will love continue until we meet again. You have traveled the last mile of the way, now you take your place and sit beside God with your Golden Crowd. I love you and Ill miss you

Lots of love you and your family



Love forever

Your cousin

Deloris Ann

Deloris Bone McQueen

Family