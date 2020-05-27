Frank Colbert Bone passed away the morning of May 14, 2020 at the age of 65. Born in Arkansas, he lived an outgoing and fulfilling life of music, sports, worship, and hard work in Gary, Indiana, before retiring to spend quiet years with his family in Valparaiso. Left to cherish Frank's humor and kind spirit are his wife of 41 years, Jennifer; sons Frank (Rikki) Bone, Jr. and Clark (Ariana) Bone; daughters Lisa Marie, Christina, Brianna, and Gabrielle; granddaughter Giana; brother Elihue (Veronica) Bone, Jr.; sister Zelda Marjoyce (Jerry) Wiggins; pets Lucy, Brett, Lily, and Javert; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Public viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 10:00a - 12:00p, with funeral services immediately following. All services will be held at Smith Bizzell Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, Indiana 46408.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune from May 27 to May 28, 2020.