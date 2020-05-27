Frank Colbert Bone
1955 - 2020
Frank Colbert Bone passed away the morning of May 14, 2020 at the age of 65. Born in Arkansas, he lived an outgoing and fulfilling life of music, sports, worship, and hard work in Gary, Indiana, before retiring to spend quiet years with his family in Valparaiso. Left to cherish Frank's humor and kind spirit are his wife of 41 years, Jennifer; sons Frank (Rikki) Bone, Jr. and Clark (Ariana) Bone; daughters Lisa Marie, Christina, Brianna, and Gabrielle; granddaughter Giana; brother Elihue (Veronica) Bone, Jr.; sister Zelda Marjoyce (Jerry) Wiggins; pets Lucy, Brett, Lily, and Javert; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Public viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 10:00a - 12:00p, with funeral services immediately following. All services will be held at Smith Bizzell Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, Indiana 46408.



Published in Post-Tribune from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
MAY
29
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
MAY
29
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 26, 2020
Clark, Im so sorry for the loss of your father. My sympathy goes out to you and your entire family. All the great memories you have built over the years will help you get thru this difficult time.
Carol Elliott
Coworker
May 25, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sandra Bruce
May 24, 2020
Our Family Shield.@
Your smile would light up a room. I will miss having the opportunity to talk to you again. Love you always Cousin Colbert!
Greta Moss
Family
May 24, 2020
To my cousin Colbert and Family members
It hurt to lose a love one who is so dear, I will always carry the memories of our childhood growing up in Southland. Even though my Uncle Move to Ind. The love for you guys just stretch more. I love you then and I will love continue until we meet again. You have traveled the last mile of the way, now you take your place and sit beside God with your Golden Crowd. I love you and Ill miss you
Lots of love you and your family

Love forever
Your cousin
Deloris Ann
Deloris Bone McQueen
Family
May 22, 2020
We all grew up together in Marshalltown, one of my buddies. Although I hadn't seen Frank since I was a kid, those memories of growing up will always be ever present. My condolences to your family. Rest. Job well done.
Gary Sewell
Friend
May 21, 2020
My singing buddy in high school. Gonna miss you man
Kevin White
Friend
May 20, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Tareylon Chairse
