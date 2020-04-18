|
was born on April 30, 1937 in Columbus, Mississippi to Adam and Inez Eastland. Frank was employed by US Steel in Gary retiring after 35 years. Frank married the love of his life Vivian Fitzpatrick on December 14, 1958. To this union, two children: Paula and Darryl. Frank confessed Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior attending Williams Chapel COGIC until illness. Frank was the last living of seven children. Preceded in death by parents, brothers and sister. He leaves to cherish his memories loving wife of 61 years, Vivian; children Paula and Darryl (Taryn) all of Gary, IN, granddaughters, Paulette of Gary, IN, D'Andra, Amber, and Ebone of Crown Point, IN, sisters-in-law, Edna and Mary of Gary, IN and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. A view and go visitation will be Monday, April 20, 2020 from 9-11am at Williams Chapel COGIC, 2201 Tennessee St. There will be a private service.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 18, 2020