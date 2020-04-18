Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
A view and go visitation will be at Williams Chapel COGIC
2201 Tennessee St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Eastland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Eastland


1937 - 2020 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frank Eastland Obituary
was born on April 30, 1937 in Columbus, Mississippi to Adam and Inez Eastland. Frank was employed by US Steel in Gary retiring after 35 years. Frank married the love of his life Vivian Fitzpatrick on December 14, 1958. To this union, two children: Paula and Darryl. Frank confessed Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior attending Williams Chapel COGIC until illness. Frank was the last living of seven children. Preceded in death by parents, brothers and sister. He leaves to cherish his memories loving wife of 61 years, Vivian; children Paula and Darryl (Taryn) all of Gary, IN, granddaughters, Paulette of Gary, IN, D'Andra, Amber, and Ebone of Crown Point, IN, sisters-in-law, Edna and Mary of Gary, IN and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. A view and go visitation will be Monday, April 20, 2020 from 9-11am at Williams Chapel COGIC, 2201 Tennessee St. There will be a private service.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -