95, transitioned on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Merrillville, Indiana. Born in Port Gibson, Mississippi to Addie Lee and Frank J. Mackey, Sr. on March 10, 1925, Frank moved to Gary where he graduated from Gary Roosevelt High School, Class of 1943. He immediately enlisted in the United States Marine Corp., served in World War II, and was honorably discharged in June 1946. Frank's employment included: Gary's Budd Company, United States Postal Service and Majestic Casino. He married Gladys Bell on October 10, 1962. He leaves to cherish his precious memories: wife, Gladys Mackey; stepdaughter, Cynthia (Ralph) Robinson; step-grandson: Ryan Rogers; godson, Harold O. Eichelberger; goddaughter, Bria Eichelberger; special niece, Torie (DeWandell) Bracken; close family friends: Greg (Aurelia) Weaver and Jennie Alsobrooks, and a host of other family and friends. Visitation: Friday, May 15, 2020, 9am-11am with Funeral Service to follow at 11am; held at First Baptist Church, 626 W 21st Avenue, Gary, Indiana. (Covid-19 guidelines will apply.)