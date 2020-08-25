Frank James Shadrick born February 17,1947 passed August 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents Ernest and Marnell Shadrick. Frank graduated from Roosevelt High School class of 1966 and retired from Purdue University Calumet Campus in 2008 after many years of employment. He was a voracious reader with a phenomenal memory; his favorite subjects being History and the World Wars. Known affectionately by family as Frankie, he leaves to mourn and cherish his memory sisters: Beverly Gales, Hanover, MD; Erma Shadrick, Noblesville, IN; Patricia (Robert) Jones, Columbia, MD; Frances Taylor, Indianapolis, IN; Sandra Shadrick, Odenton, MD; Carol Shadrick, Las Vegas, NV; Denise Shadrick, Covington, VA; and Marsha Shadrick, Indianapolis, IN; brothers: Ernest (Rose) Shadricks, Detroit, MI; Samuel Shadrick, Gary, IN, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Celebration of life will be held on Thursday August 27, 2020 Wake 11:00 a.m. Funeral 2:00 p.m. at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W 15th Ave Gary, IN.





