was born June 28, 1936 in Gallion, Al to the late Frank Stewart Jones, Sr. & Ida Mae Jones. Frank passed away August 10, 2019 in Sarasota, FL at the age of 83. Frank accepted Christ at an early age. Frank was very dedicated to Christ and had different duties in churches he conducted at First Baptist Church, Christ Baptist Church and St. Mary M. B. Church in Florida. He was ordained in 1999 at First Tabernacle Baptist Church. He graduated from Tuskegee University and was a veteran of U S. Army Reserves. Frank was the co-owner of CAWFF Construction, member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America. He is preceded in death by his parents, loving wife Margie Jones; siblings Charles, Dorothy and Carl. Frank is survived by his loving children Wayne D. (Christy) of Las Vegas, Vernetta S. Jones, Lawanda G. Jones and Cynthia L. Jones of Sarasota, FL; nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren; god daughter Alicia Dubose and a host of nieces, nephews, cousin and special friends. Visitation Monday August 26, 2019 from 12 -8:00p.m. with family hour 7-8p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Funeral Services Tuesday August 27, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Christ Baptist Church 4700 E. 7th Avenue. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019