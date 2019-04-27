Home

Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Frankie Collins age 69 passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Methodist Hospital Southlake. He was a graduate of Roosevelt High School Class of 1967 and a Veteran of the US Army. Frank was an employee of US Steel with 51 years of service. Preceded in death by parents Tommie and Fannie Bell Collins, 2 brothers Robert L. Collins, and Ray Collins, son Lamont Collins. He leaves to cherish his memories Wife Sandra Collins, 6 children Yolanda Collins-Outlaw, Raymond (Trina) Cox, Allen Cox, James McWilliams, Antoinette McWilliams, Christie McWilliams; 2 brothers Willie (Val Jean) Collins, Michael Collins, 2 sisters Annette Collins, Cynthia Collins, Special friend Betty Oden, 17 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 9 to 11:00am with funeral services immediately following at 11:00am all at the Guy & Allen Funeral Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019
