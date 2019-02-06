Fred C. Ahrens Jr., age 75, of Merrillville, IN passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019. He was born in Chicago, IL to Fred Sr. And Elizabeth (Schwenk) Ahrens who proceeded him in death. Fred is survived by his loving daughters: Stefanie(Mark) Ahrens-Kruszewski and Staci(Mitch) Ahrens-Carr; grandson, Harrison; ex-wife and friend: Charlene Ahrens and sisters: Carole, Barb, and Pat. Fred proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy as a Machinist Mate during the Vietnam War. He retired from Acme Steel and volunteered with Meals on Wheels of NWI. Fred will be greatly missed. Friends may visit with Fred's family on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel, 7535 Taft St., Merrillville, IN 46410 from 9:00 AM until the time of the Memorial Service at 11:00 AM with Fr. James Meade officiating. Burial with full Military Honors to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels of NWI or the VA. To sign Fred's online guestbook or for more information, please visit www.mycalumetpark.com - or call (219) 736-5840. Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary