Calumet Park Funeral Chapel
7535 Taft Street
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219) 736-5840
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel
7535 Taft Street
Merrillville, IN 46410
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel
7535 Taft Street
Merrillville, IN 46410
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Calumet Park Cemetery
Merrillville, IN
View Map
Fred C. Ahrens Jr. Obituary
Fred C. Ahrens Jr., age 75, of Merrillville, IN passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019. He was born in Chicago, IL to Fred Sr. And Elizabeth (Schwenk) Ahrens who proceeded him in death. Fred is survived by his loving daughters: Stefanie(Mark) Ahrens-Kruszewski and Staci(Mitch) Ahrens-Carr; grandson, Harrison; ex-wife and friend: Charlene Ahrens and sisters: Carole, Barb, and Pat. Fred proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy as a Machinist Mate during the Vietnam War. He retired from Acme Steel and volunteered with Meals on Wheels of NWI. Fred will be greatly missed. Friends may visit with Fred's family on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel, 7535 Taft St., Merrillville, IN 46410 from 9:00 AM until the time of the Memorial Service at 11:00 AM with Fr. James Meade officiating. Burial with full Military Honors to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels of NWI or the VA. To sign Fred's online guestbook or for more information, please visit www.mycalumetpark.com - or call (219) 736-5840.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 6, 2019
