Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Fred L. Sloan


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Fred L. Sloan Obituary
Fred L. Sloan born April 28, 1954 to the late Mildred and Booker Sloan in Gary, IN. Graduate of Roosevelt High School and attended Dominican University. He was a retired employee of the Lake County Sheriff's Dept. and former president of Afro-American Police League, member of FOP (Chris Anton) Lodge #125, Lake County Police Assoc. Local #72, National Black Law Enforcement Executives and lifetime member of the NRA. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Kennard. Fred exchanged time for eternity November 3, 2019. He leaves to cherish his legacy and memory his baby brother Gordon (Robin) Sloan; niece Lana, cousin Rhenaida Leggett and a host of relatives, friends and law enforcement family. Memorial service Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Gary, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 13, 2019
