Fred McClellan Jr. Obituary
Fred McClellan Jr. age 70 passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at St. Catherine Hospital. Formally of Pittsburgh, PA he was a resident of Gary for 45 years. He is survived by his sister Carolyn J. Williams of Merriville, IN; Nephews Eric Deggans of St. Petersburg, FL, Marcus McClellan and Martin McClellan of Pittsburg, PA and Jamal Somerville of Virginia and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial Service Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue Gary, Indiana.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 1, 2019
