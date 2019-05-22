Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Freddie Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freddie M. Moore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Freddie M. Moore Obituary
Freddie M. Moore age 84 of Gary,In passed away Thursday May 16,2019 at St. Mary Hospital . In the early years of her life Freddie moved to Gary, Indiana and acquired her Master Cosmetologist License and made a good living as a Beautician. Freddie also worked as a Presser at Ace Cleaners and retired after 40 years of dedicated service. Freddie is preceded in death by her husband Homer Moore and 3 sons Percy Bell, James Fry Jr. and she leaves to cherish her memories to her son Vernon ( Cecillia ) Moore & Granddaughter Veronica Moore. 2 Goddaughters Willa Baker of Gary, In and Sharon Lewis of Indianapolis,In 5 Granddaughters & 3 Grandsons, 3 Brothers Joseph ( Vie ) Neloms, Jessie ( Jean ) Neloms Howard Neloms and 1 sister Jimmie Layrock all of Memphis Tennessee and a host of Nieces and Nephews, Cousins and Friends.Visitation Thursday May 23,2019 1:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Christian Valley M.B. Church 1910 Adams St. Gary,In. Internment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart,In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.