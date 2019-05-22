|
Freddie M. Moore age 84 of Gary,In passed away Thursday May 16,2019 at St. Mary Hospital . In the early years of her life Freddie moved to Gary, Indiana and acquired her Master Cosmetologist License and made a good living as a Beautician. Freddie also worked as a Presser at Ace Cleaners and retired after 40 years of dedicated service. Freddie is preceded in death by her husband Homer Moore and 3 sons Percy Bell, James Fry Jr. and she leaves to cherish her memories to her son Vernon ( Cecillia ) Moore & Granddaughter Veronica Moore. 2 Goddaughters Willa Baker of Gary, In and Sharon Lewis of Indianapolis,In 5 Granddaughters & 3 Grandsons, 3 Brothers Joseph ( Vie ) Neloms, Jessie ( Jean ) Neloms Howard Neloms and 1 sister Jimmie Layrock all of Memphis Tennessee and a host of Nieces and Nephews, Cousins and Friends.Visitation Thursday May 23,2019 1:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Christian Valley M.B. Church 1910 Adams St. Gary,In. Internment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart,In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 22, 2019