Freddie Mae Smith
GARY, (Formerly) from Hammond IN – Miss Freddie Mae Smith. Age 79. Entered the heavenly Gates on September 25, 2020, she is survived by four loving children (1) Daughter Patricia Smith of Gary IN, (3) Sons Enoch Roy Smith of Indianapolis IN, Elliott Smith, Keith Smith of Gary IN, (1) Granddaughter Dameka Bradley, (1) Great grandson Cordell King, (4) Great granddaughter Tista, Ty Erra, Lashawn, Toria, (1) Sister Joanna Sykes. Freddie Mae Long time devoted Caregiver of 15 plus years MS. Ida Sain (2) Nieces Brenda (Carl)Cobb of East Chicago IN, Missionary Carolyn (Pastor Eddie) Cobb Sr. of Gary IN (1) Special Nephew Ralph Dorsey of Milwaukee, WI, and of host of Great nieces & nephew special cousins and friends. She will be greatly missed. Visitations Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Funeral Service at 11:00 a.am. at POWELL COLEMAN FUNERAL HOME 3200 W. 15th Ave, Gary IN. Pastor Marvin Davis. Officiating Interment Oak Hill Cemetery Gary, IN.


Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
OCT
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
