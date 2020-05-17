Frederick Edwards
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederick Edwards was born on March 8, 1963 to Helen and Johnnie Edwards in Gary, Indiana. He served in the United States Marine Corp. Frederick passed away on May 1, 2020 at the age of 57 in Gary; Indiana. He is preceded in death by father Johnnie Edwards and brother John Lee Edwards. He leaves to cherish his fond memories loving mother Helen Edwards, siblings Johnnie Edwards, Cora Carlton, and Arlene Sanders, special friend Annette Henderson and a host of other relatives and friends. No services will be held. Frederick will be cremated and laid to rest at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved