Frederick Edwards was born on March 8, 1963 to Helen and Johnnie Edwards in Gary, Indiana. He served in the United States Marine Corp. Frederick passed away on May 1, 2020 at the age of 57 in Gary; Indiana. He is preceded in death by father Johnnie Edwards and brother John Lee Edwards. He leaves to cherish his fond memories loving mother Helen Edwards, siblings Johnnie Edwards, Cora Carlton, and Arlene Sanders, special friend Annette Henderson and a host of other relatives and friends. No services will be held. Frederick will be cremated and laid to rest at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois.