Fredrick Price Sr. "Big Fred" age 51 of Gary,In passed away Saturday July 25,2020. He was preceded in death by his honorary father T.W. Woods. He attended West Side High School where he formed the group "Roo Boyz", along side four high school friends. That was just the beginning of him having the mindset of being a leader. He was destined to be the boss, so he became an entrepreneur and worked for his own business "Showroom Clean" located in Ridgeland, Mississippi. Fredrick leaves to cherish his memories and celebrate his life:Wife: Ernestine Price; Mother: Lola Price; Children: Maurice Price, Lauren Price, T'Keyah Boyd, Fredrick Price Jr., and Jade Price; Grandchildren: Mar'Shon, Mi'Lana, Germany, Mi'Lia, Montana, Cy'Nia, King, Kaden, J'niysia, Ky'lah, Aubree, A'Mari, Fred III, and Jaylen; Siblings: LaTina Peterson, Grace Ann Woods (Lawrence), Lillie Price; Aunts: Dorothy Boyd, Betty Sandlin, and Iristine Walters; Uncle: Nathan Price (Evelyn); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Also to cherish his memories: Significant Partner: Diane Cardwell and Special Friend: Andre Bennett. Wake Saturday August 15,2020 9:00 a.m-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary,In. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart,In.





