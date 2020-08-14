1/1
Frederick Price Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fredrick Price Sr. "Big Fred" age 51 of Gary,In passed away Saturday July 25,2020. He was preceded in death by his honorary father T.W. Woods. He attended West Side High School where he formed the group "Roo Boyz", along side four high school friends. That was just the beginning of him having the mindset of being a leader. He was destined to be the boss, so he became an entrepreneur and worked for his own business "Showroom Clean" located in Ridgeland, Mississippi. Fredrick leaves to cherish his memories and celebrate his life:Wife: Ernestine Price; Mother: Lola Price; Children: Maurice Price, Lauren Price, T'Keyah Boyd, Fredrick Price Jr., and Jade Price; Grandchildren: Mar'Shon, Mi'Lana, Germany, Mi'Lia, Montana, Cy'Nia, King, Kaden, J'niysia, Ky'lah, Aubree, A'Mari, Fred III, and Jaylen; Siblings: LaTina Peterson, Grace Ann Woods (Lawrence), Lillie Price; Aunts: Dorothy Boyd, Betty Sandlin, and Iristine Walters; Uncle: Nathan Price (Evelyn); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Also to cherish his memories: Significant Partner: Diane Cardwell and Special Friend: Andre Bennett. Wake Saturday August 15,2020 9:00 a.m-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary,In. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart,In.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved