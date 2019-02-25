|
Fredrick Lewis age 75, passed away Wednesday February 20, 2019. He was born to Fred and Bertha Lewis on August 14, 1943 in Gary, Indiana. Mr. Lewis was a graduate of Gary Roosevelt High School class of 1961, he served our country in the US Air Force and also served as a fireman on the Gary Fire Department. He is preceded in death by both his parents and grandchild Ray Lewis. He leaves to cherish his memories; spouse Virginia Lewis, children Inga Shannon and Christopher Lewis, sibling Louie Owens, five grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be held from 10am until time of service on Thursday February 28, 2019 at The Genesis Center located 1 Genesis Center Plaza Gary, Indiana 46402. Funeral service will follow at 11am. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery Gary, Indiana.
Published in the Post Tribune from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019