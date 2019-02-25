Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Fredrick Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fredrick Lewis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Fredrick Lewis Obituary
Fredrick Lewis age 75, passed away Wednesday February 20, 2019. He was born to Fred and Bertha Lewis on August 14, 1943 in Gary, Indiana. Mr. Lewis was a graduate of Gary Roosevelt High School class of 1961, he served our country in the US Air Force and also served as a fireman on the Gary Fire Department. He is preceded in death by both his parents and grandchild Ray Lewis. He leaves to cherish his memories; spouse Virginia Lewis, children Inga Shannon and Christopher Lewis, sibling Louie Owens, five grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be held from 10am until time of service on Thursday February 28, 2019 at The Genesis Center located 1 Genesis Center Plaza Gary, Indiana 46402. Funeral service will follow at 11am. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery Gary, Indiana.
Published in the Post Tribune from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.