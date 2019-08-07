Gabriella Higgins, age 74, of Gary, In, born February 14, 1945, in Budapest, Hungary, and passed away Friday, August 2, 2019. Preceded in her death are parents Joseph Tabory and Gabrielle Papp, her husband of 46 years, Jimmy Higgins, and 2 sons, James and Jimmy. She is survived by siblings Irene Zimmerman and Oskar Papp, both of Germany, daughter, Michelle (Grant) Jenkins of Gary, In, and son, Michael Higgins, of Missouri City, Tx, grandchildren Brittany, Ashley, Chiina, Ricky, Tabrielle, Tatiana, and Michael, 7 great grandchildren, 3 step grand-children, and many nieces and nephews in Europe and the U.S. Gabi grew up and attended high school in Austria, and worked for the German government until 1965 when she married Jimmy Higgins in Cologne, Germany, where they were married for 46 years. Gabi retired from the Lake County Assessor's Office, was self-taught in French and English, enjoyed online trivia, knew electrical, plumbing, and HVAC systems. She loved to dress fashionably, shop and travel. Her latest enjoyment was her Chow dogs. Memorial services will be held at St. Mary of the Lake Church, 6060 Miller Avenue, Gary, In, 46403, on Thursday, August 8, from 10am-11am, with a private family celebration afterwards. The family is being assisted by Rees Funeral Home, Hobart, In. Further details about Gabi can be located at www.reesfuneralhomes.com. Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 7, 2019